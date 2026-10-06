UAE Council for Fatwa participates in Indonesia International Book Fair

JAKARTA, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Council for Fatwa participated in the Indonesia International Book Fair 2026, held in Jakarta from 30th September to 4th October, showcasing the UAE's institutional fatwa model, publications, initiatives and digital services.

The participation aimed to promote moderate Islamic knowledge and strengthen cultural and intellectual ties between the UAE and Indonesia, while highlighting the Council's use of modern technologies to serve fatwa and society.

During the fair, the Council launched three publications translated into Indonesian, providing Indonesian readers with fatwa content combining Islamic jurisprudential foundations with an understanding of contemporary realities, presented in an accessible academic format.

The pavilion also introduced visitors to the Emirates Global Award for Fatwa Studies and Civilisational Ijtihād, and showcased digital fatwa services and interactive content aimed at making Islamic knowledge more accessible.

It featured a virtual reality experience showcasing the “Al Shawwaf Forum”, the UAE's heritage in moon sighting and the development of observation methods, demonstrating the use of technology to preserve and present national knowledge.

The programme also included two academic seminars addressing approaches to contemporary issues and the integration of Sharia, national, practical, legal and ethical considerations in formulating fatwas.