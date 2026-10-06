Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority

AL AIN, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), headed by Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed the latest updates on the Agricultural Transformation Strategy and existing capital projects in Al Ain Region, and was briefed on the strategy’s initiatives to support local production, empower farmers and farm owners, and expand the adoption of modern agricultural practices and advanced technologies, in support of Abu Dhabi’s objectives in agriculture and food security.

He also reviewed the progress of ADAFSA’s capital projects in Al Ain Region, as well as plans to develop infrastructure and assets supporting the agriculture and livestock sectors and enhance the efficiency of services provided to farmers and livestock breeders.

The meeting also included discussions about ways to improve resource efficiency, ensure greater alignment between capital projects and the objectives of the Agricultural Transformation Strategy, and leverage innovative solutions to advance the agricultural production ecosystem, aimed at supporting the sector’s sustainability and the competitiveness of local products, while strengthening its contribution to food security.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that the continued development of the agricultural sector in Al Ain Region is aligned with the vision and directives of the leadership to support local production, harness modern technologies and reinforce the agricultural sector’s role as a vital contributor to sustainable development and enhanced quality of life in the region.

He also underscored the importance of ensuring that agricultural projects and initiatives deliver a direct impact for farmers and farm owners by providing a supportive environment that helps enhance productivity and enables them to benefit from the opportunities arising from the development of the agricultural and food sectors.