FANR Board of Management reviews key regulatory, strategic developments

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Management of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) reviewed the key regulatory updates during its meeting, along with a number of initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and developing national capabilities in the nuclear sector.

Hamad Al Kaabi, Director-General of FANR, briefed members on key regulatory operations and organisational developments, including efforts to enhance customer experience, the launch of the UAE’s first National Environmental Radiation Measurements Portal, and progress in developing national nuclear capabilities. He also highlighted FANR’s international engagement, as well as the Authority’s upcoming participation in major international nuclear-related discussions and fora.

Meanwhile, the Board of Management was presented with a status update on the operations of the four units of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and planned activities. FANR conducts regular inspections at the nuclear power plant to ensure the operator’s compliance with all regulatory requirements and ensure the safe and secure operations.

The Members of the board received an update on the latest research and development projects being undertaken by FANR to support the continued enhancement of the UAE’s nuclear and radiation regulatory framework.

The update covered key areas of regulatory research, including nuclear safety, radiation protection, environmental studies, and emerging technologies, as well as cooperation with national and international partners. The Board also reviewed progress in strengthening Emirati participation and in applying research outcomes to support evidence-based regulatory decision-making and long-term regulatory readiness.

The Board was also briefed on FANR’s Agentic AI Transformation Programme, which supports the UAE Government’s vision to accelerate digital transformation and harness artificial intelligence to deliver more efficient, responsive and future-ready government services.

In line with this direction, FANR is advancing the responsible adoption of Agentic AI across its regulatory procedures, government services and strategic operations, while maintaining strong governance, security and human oversight.