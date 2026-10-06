ADI Foundation,Tokinvest collaborate on $100 million tokenised Sukuk

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- ADI Foundation and Tokinvest have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance new opportunities across real-world asset tokenisation, digital asset issuance and blockchain-based settlement, bringing together complementary asset origination, technology and regulated financial-market capabilities.

The collaboration will combine ADI Foundation’s Real World Asset Tokenisation (RWAs) pipeline and institutional blockchain infrastructure with Tokinvest’s regulated structuring, issuance, investor onboarding and distribution capabilities, creating a framework to identify, develop and evaluate new tokenised investment opportunities across multiple asset classes.

Tokinvest is a VARA-regulated digital investment platform based in Dubai, focused on expanding access to alternative investment opportunities through tokenisation, with experience bringing products including Franklin Templeton’s tokenised money market fund, a Luxembourg-issued private-credit digital bond, and tokenised UK residential real estate.

ADI Foundation operates ADI Chain, the institutional blockchain infrastructure supporting the issuance, operation and settlement of digital assets, including tokenised real-world assets.

The primary target asset for the partnership is a US$100 million tokenised Sukuk, with the parties tokenising existing Sukuk of UAE issuers and distributing them via regulated distribution partnerships.

The partnership will explore the tokenisation of a broad range of real-world assets, including private credit, fundsand other yield-generating assets, creating regulated digital investment products designed to broaden investor access and open new channels of capital. The partnership will also bring in existing product suites offered by Tokinvest to ADI chain via appropriate regulated structures.

Ramana Kumar, ADI Foundation’s President of Stablecoin Ecosystem, said, “Bringing real-world assets on-chain requires the right combination of asset origination, regulated issuance and investor access. Tokinvest brings strong capabilities across structuring and distribution, while ADI provides the asset pipeline and blockchain infrastructure to support tokenised markets at scale. Together, we aim to create practical pathways for real-world assets to enter regulated digital investment markets.”

Scott Thiel, CEO of Tokinvest, said, “Our collaboration with ADI Foundation brings together two highly complementary capabilities: regulated digital investment infrastructure and institutional blockchain technology. By combining Tokinvest’s issuance, onboarding and distribution capabilities with ADI’s RWA pipeline and blockchain ecosystem, we aim to identify new opportunities for real-world assets to access digital investment markets.”

The agreement provides a structure for ADI Foundation and Tokinvest to identify potential opportunities, evaluate their commercial and regulatory viability, and advance selected initiatives toward development and implementation.

The collaboration aligns with ADI Foundation’s broader strategy to build the infrastructure and institutional relationships needed to connect regulated digital assets and real-world assets with economic activity across global markets.