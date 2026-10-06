TRENDS to showcase 550 research, knowledge publications at Frankfurt Book Fair 2026

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory, a TRENDS Group company, will participate in the Frankfurt Book Fair for the sixth consecutive year, showcasing more than 550 research publications at the event's 78th edition from 7th to 11th October at Messe Frankfurt in Germany.

The participation, through TRENDS' virtual office in Germany, aims to strengthen research ties and international strategic partnerships, expand TRENDS’ global intellectual and knowledge presence, and advance its mission to promote research and foresee the future through knowledge.

TRENDS will showcase publications covering political, strategic, economic, social, cultural and academic fields, as well as studies on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, advanced technologies, the environment and sustainability. It will also organise a series of research events and initiatives.

Mohammed Al-Salmi, General Manager of TRENDS Research & Advisory, said the Frankfurt Book Fair provides an important global platform for knowledge, culture, creativity and publishing, as well as opportunities to engage with nearly 7,000 exhibitors and publishing industry decision-makers from around the world.

He said the TRENDS pavilion would also host discussions on challenges facing the publishing industry, the future of artificial intelligence in writing and intellectual property rights.

Rawdha Al-Marzooqi, Head of the Distribution and Exhibitions Sector at TRENDS Group, said this year's pavilion features a broader range of publications, including original and translated works, academic series, future studies, and policy and strategic papers.

She said TRENDS' annual participation provides an opportunity to engage with the international publishing community and explore developments in publishing, printing, translation and distribution.

Zayed Al-Dhaheri, Director of the Distribution Department within the Distribution and Exhibitions Sector at TRENDS Group, said visitors would be able to explore publications, participate in discussions, engage with experts and researchers, and learn about new projects and approaches to producing and sharing knowledge.

Hazza Al-Hammadi, Director of the Exhibitions Department within the Distribution and Exhibitions Sector at TRENDS Group, said the participation aims to forge new connections, promote the exchange of expertise and foster innovation in research and academic fields.