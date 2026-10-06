Supreme Committee for Internal Security reviews preparedness measures

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior's Supreme Committee for Internal Security held a meeting to review developments related to internal security, climate change and its potential impacts, as well as precautionary measures to strengthen preparedness.

Held via video conference as part of the Committee's 2026 schedule, the meeting was chaired by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, and attended by police chiefs, committee members, directors-general, Ministry of Interior officers, representatives of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and strategic partners.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen joint cooperation and coordination, national plans, joint exercises and training, and readiness to deal proactively with emergencies.

The Committee stressed the importance of integrating efforts among relevant entities and strengthening coordination and response capabilities to effectively address changing circumstances and exceptional situations and ensure community safety and security.





WAM/MZ