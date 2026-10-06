Golden Visa for teachers reflects Dubai's investment in future: GDRFA Dubai Director-General

DUBAI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), said directives to grant Golden Visas to outstanding teachers and education professionals reflect Dubai's recognition of education's role in human development and its commitment to investing in knowledge and talent.

In remarks marking World Teachers' Day, Al Marri said the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, recognise the lasting contribution of teachers in imparting knowledge and values, nurturing ambition and supporting societal progress.

He said GDRFA Dubai is working to translate the leadership's directives into procedures and services by facilitating Golden Visa applications and supporting the long-term stability of distinguished education professionals, helping them continue contributing to society.

Al Marri added that investing in teachers and supporting educational talent would help improve the quality of education and prepare generations equipped with the knowledge, skills and capacity for innovation, while strengthening Dubai's position as a hub for knowledge, learning and future opportunities.