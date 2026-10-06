MoFA Undersecretary receives copy of credentials of Ambassador of Canada

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), received a copy of the credentials of Angad Singh Dhillon, Ambassador of Canada to the United Arab Emirates.

Alshamsi wished the new Ambassador success in performing his duties and affirmed the UAE’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Canada in a manner that advances the shared interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

For his part, the Ambassador commended the UAE’s distinguished regional and international standing under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed his aspiration to further strengthen and develop bilateral relations across various fields.