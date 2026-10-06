Ajman real estate transactions hit AED1.9 billion in September

AJMAN, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirate of Ajman recorded 1,143 real estate transactions worth AED1.9 billion in September 2026, the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department said.

Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department, said property sales saw strong activity during the month, reflecting investor interest in opportunities across the emirate.

The total trading value reached AED1.44 billion across 879 transactions, with Al Nakheel 2 recording the highest-value sale at AED198 million.

September also saw 153 mortgage transactions worth AED207 million, with Al Jurf Industrial 1 recording the highest-value mortgage at AED15 million.

Emirates City was the most-traded major project during the month, followed by Azha Community and Ajman One, while Al Helio 2 led the most-traded neighbourhood, ahead of Al Helio 1 and Al Zahya.