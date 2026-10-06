'Sharjah Executive' issues decision regarding Sharjah Occupational Safety and Health System

SHARJAH, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, chaired the Council’s weekly meeting on Tuesday at the Ruler’s Office.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The Council discussed a number of government work-related topics and reviewed the public policies of government departments and authorities to enhance the services provided to citizens and residents of the Emirate.

The Council issued a decision regarding the Sharjah Occupational Safety and Health System (OSHJ), the provisions of which apply to government entities, private establishments, employers, and workers in the Emirate.

The decision aims to improve workers' safety and health at both their workplaces and their accommodation by implementing preventive and regulatory measures that help protect property and assets and reduce accidents.

It also aims to increase awareness of the risks involved in occupational health and safety and to enhance economic competitiveness by providing a safe and healthy working environment that is capable of attracting investment and talent.

The decision also specified Sharjah Police's powers to implement the measures, the duties of both employers and employees, the circumstances constituting violations and the administrative penalties, as well as other legal provisions.

The Council also approved the agenda for the second phase of the government's service improvements. This initiative is part of the Sharjah Customer Experience Improvement Program and is based on the vision: "Towards an integrated, human-centric customer experience."

The agenda covers services in health economics, social affairs, justice, security and safety, infrastructure and transport, and housing, with priority given to services that have strategic and operational impact, improve government efficiency and serve priority groups.

The Council said service design and development workshops held from 2023 to 2026 resulted in new services and “life journeys”, while eliminating more than 315 workdays, over 155 document requirements and more than 295 touchpoints.

The workshops involved 65 government service designers and more than 800 employees from 25 government entities, as well as more than 135 customers.