UAE President and King of Jordan discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan today held a phone call to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities to further strengthen ties across various fields.

The two leaders reviewed cooperation in the economic and development sectors, highlighting opportunities to advance shared priorities and the prosperity of their peoples under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Jordan.

In this context, the two sides highlighted the importance of the Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan Railway Project, whose foundation stone was laid yesterday in Aqaba, Jordan, and which is being developed by the Jordan-UAE Railway Company. They affirmed that the project reflects the two countries' commitment to strengthening their partnership through strategic initiatives that support shared priorities and benefit their peoples.

The two sides also discussed issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East. They reaffirmed their commitment to continued consultation and coordination in support of efforts to strengthen regional security, stability and peace for the benefit of all peoples in the region.