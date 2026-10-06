Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum to open October 13

DUBAI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum will open on 13th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together 1,000 government and private sector leaders in Dubai, alongside prominent decision-makers, global experts and academics.

Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development (MBRCLD), the Forum aims to embed best leadership and management practices, exchange expertise and insights on the future of management and leadership and discuss experiences and practices that contribute to enhancing institutional performance.

It will also showcase a number of future initiatives and projects in Dubai, while highlighting its developmental vision and strategic directions.

The Forum will honour the Director-General selected as recipient of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Medal, the highest accolade within the Government of Dubai

Launched during the Forum’s previous edition by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the medal aims to instil a culture of developing government leaders and empowering second-tier leadership to ensure sustained excellence and leadership in government work in Dubai.

The Forum features a rich agenda of panel discussions, specialised workshops and addresses that explore the future of institutional leadership in light of rapid changes in the work environment. It highlights the role of modern technologies and AI in enhancing decision-making systems and driving performance efficiency, while showcasing more agile administrative models capable of adapting to changes and leveraging opportunities.

The agenda also includes several Strategic Leadership Majlis meetings that bring together leaders from various sectors in Dubai, including the Future Economy Majlis, the Future Cities Leadership Majlis and the New Global Narrative Majlis.