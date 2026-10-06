du records high speed on 5G+ indoor network at Mall of the Emirates

DUBAI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- du has successfully deployed advanced 5G-Advanced (5G+) indoor connectivity at Majid Al Futtaim’s Mall of the Emirates, in collaboration with Huawei.

The deployment achieved consistent speeds exceeding 3.5 Gbps across the mall, strengthening the digital experience for visitors and retailers.

The deployment features more than 150 strategically positioned antennas across the destination, designed to maintain strong signal quality and seamless high-speed coverage throughout major and minor areas of the mall. It also uses three-band carrier aggregation with a combined bandwidth of 300 MHz on a single antenna, including 200 MHz on the N78 band and 100 MHz on the N41 band.

These capabilities delivered more than 50 percent higher data throughput compared with conventional 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) network performance.

Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, said, “Indoor connectivity is non-negotiable to the experience people expect from major retail and entertainment destinations. Our deployment at Mall of the Emirates demonstrates how 5G+ can deliver the speed, capacity and consistency needed to meet those expectations."