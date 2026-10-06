DIB, Expo City Dubai partner to advance off-plan home financing

DUBAI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- DIB, the world’s leading Islamic financial group and the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, has entered into a strategic partnership with Expo City Dubai to offer eligible buyers Home Financing for properties under construction within Expo City Dubai. The agreement supports DIB’s strategy to expand its Home Finance proposition through strategic partnerships with leading developers and government-related entities across the UAE.

The partnership marks an important collaboration with one of Dubai’s most distinctive developments. Building on the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, Expo City Dubai is evolving into a sustainable, master-planned urban community encompassing residential, commercial and cultural developments, playing a key role in Dubai’s future growth.

Once a DIB-approved project has reached at least 35% construction completion and the customer has paid at least 50% of the purchase price, DIB can finance up to 50% of the property value. Full monthly instalments begin at handover or within 24 months of taking the finance, whichever comes first. Financing is available for up to 25 years, subject to DIB's eligibility, credit, regulatory and final approval requirements. The proposition is open to eligible UAE nationals, residents and non-residents and does not require a salary transfer.

Commenting on the partnership, Sanjay Malhotra - Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB, said, “Expo City Dubai represents one of the most distinctive chapters in Dubai’s urban story, and we are proud to bring DIB’s Home Finance expertise to a destination built on such a strong legacy. Through this partnership, DIB customers will benefit from tailored financing solutions designed to make homeownership at one of Dubai’s most strategically located destinations more accessible, particularly as demand for off-plan properties continues to grow. Eligible Expo City Dubai buyers can arrange finance during construction, pay only the profit amount during that period and move to full instalments at handover or within 24 months. The value of the proposition is simple: earlier clarity on one of the biggest financial commitments a customer will make.”

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer at Expo City Dubai, said, “Partnering with a premier institution such as DIB significantly enhances Expo City Dubai’s ability to offer buyers a smooth, simple and hassle-free journey to home ownership. DIB’s Shariah-compliant home financing solutions will empower more investors to join our community in a collaboration that reflects trust in Expo City’s long-term vision and confidence in Dubai’s real estate landscape.”