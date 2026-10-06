Global Food Week, Global Food Security Summit open in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, witnessed on Tuesday the launch of Global Food Week (GFW), organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in partnership with ADAFSA.

The event runs from 6th to 8th October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also witnessed the opening of the Global Food Security Summit (GFSS), which was attended by senior government officials, decision-makers and leaders from the global agriculture and food sectors.

The opening was attended by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Eng. Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak, Minister of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Bahrain; Basel Hafez al-Suwaidan, Minister of Agriculture of the Syrian Arab Republic; Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Managing Director of ADAFSA; and Dr Abdullah Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, alongside a number of senior officials and decision-makers, ambassadors accredited to the UAE, international experts, and representatives of regional and international organisations and entities supporting efforts to enhance food security and achieve sustainable food systems.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the exhibition halls, accompanied by several ministers, officials, ambassadors of participating countries and dignitaries.

During the tour, he stopped at several exhibiting pavilions, where he learned about the nature of their participation and the latest products and innovations they are showcasing in the food sector this year.

For his part, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi affirmed that ensuring the future of global food security is no longer linked solely to increasing agricultural production, but rather to building more interconnected, resilient and adaptive food systems capable of responding to rapidly evolving geopolitical shifts and climate challenges. He noted that strengthening links between production centres and markets is essential to ensuring food availability and the sustainability of supply chains worldwide.

He said in his opening remarks at the Global Food Security Summit (GFSS) that the UAE has firmly established itself as a leading global hub for food trade, benefiting from its strategic location connecting Asia, Africa and Europe, its advanced infrastructure, including ports, airports and free zones, and its network of free trade agreements.

He noted that the value of the UAE’s trade in food, agricultural and related products reached US$41.8 billion in 2025, reflecting the country’s growing role in supporting global trade flows and enhancing the security of food supplies.

He added that the UAE continues to invest in future technologies and innovative solutions in the agricultural and food sectors, including vertical farming, hydroponics and precision fermentation technologies, noting that Dubai Food Tech Valley has attracted US$50 billion in investment to support efforts to develop a more sustainable and efficient food system.

He also stressed the pivotal role of the private sector in translating innovation into commercially scalable projects, and in driving investment in production, storage, manufacturing and logistics, thereby contributing to the development of more resilient supply chains capable of withstanding future challenges.

He called for greater alignment between government visions and private-sector efforts, and for investment to be directed towards technology and innovation. He stressed that food-related issues are increasingly interconnected with trade, energy, water and investment, and that the next phase requires the development of practical solutions that diversify sources of supply, maintain cross-border trade flows, and translate knowledge and modern technologies into sustainable solutions that reach the communities and markets most in need. This, he said, would help lay the foundations for a safer, more sustainable and resilient food future for generations to come.

For his part, Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA, said that GFW and the GFSS represent a leading international platform for uniting efforts and strengthening cooperation among governments, international organisations, the private sector, and research and innovation institutions, while developing partnerships aimed at building more sustainable and resilient food systems capable of meeting growing demand for food amid global environmental and economic changes.

He added that Abu Dhabi's hosting of these global events reflects its growing position as an international centre for dialogue and partnership-building in the fields of agriculture, food security and sustainability, and reaffirms the UAE's commitment to supporting international efforts to build a more secure and sustainable food future for generations to come.

During his speech at the opening of GFSS, he outlined the key pillars and objectives of the Agricultural Transformation Strategy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADAFSA.

He affirmed that the strategy marks a significant step forward in the development of the agriculture and food security sector. It is built around five main pillars and 13 transformational programmes aimed at enhancing self-sufficiency, improving resource-use efficiency, strengthening resilience and food security, enabling technology and innovation, and providing financial enablers to support the growth of the sector.

He said, "We draw our vision from the legacy established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed in the ability of this land to give. Today, we continue to build on that vision by harnessing modern technologies and innovation to develop a more productive, sustainable and resilient food system. We seek to raise self-sufficiency in basic food commodities to 70 per cent by 2040, improve the efficiency of natural resource use and reduce irrigation water consumption, contributing to achieving and sustaining food security for future generations."

He also announced the launch of ADAFSA's new corporate identity, alongside the launch of the Agricultural Transformation Strategy. The new identity reflects ADAFSA's future direction and its growing role in leading efforts to develop the agricultural sector and enhance food security. He said the new identity marks a new phase of institutional development centred on innovation, sustainability and effective partnerships, supporting ADAFSA's efforts to build an integrated food system that is better equipped to meet future requirements.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “Global Food Week 2026 marks the largest edition in the event’s history, reflecting its growing international standing and significance as a platform that brings together all segments of the food and beverage sector under one roof. Spanning more than 42,000 square metres and bringing together 2,580 exhibitors and brands from around the world, the event creates opportunities for cooperation, trade and investment. Through this exceptional edition, we continue to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for food security, innovation and international cooperation.”

He added that GFW 2026 would not have been possible without the steadfast support of the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, whose vision continues to drive innovation, sustainability and long-term growth in the food and beverage sector. He also expressed his appreciation to ADAFSA for its valuable cooperation and support in organising Global Food Week 2026, further strengthening its role as a leading platform for sector growth, international partnerships and food security.

The 2026 GFSS, which runs for two days under the theme "Global Collaboration for Food Security for All", brings together government officials, representatives of international institutions and private sector leaders, alongside speakers from 30 countries, to discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of global food security. In its second edition, the GFSS focuses on strengthening the readiness of food systems to withstand future disruptions through innovation, technology, investment and policies that support the sustainability of food supply chains.

The Republic of India is the guest of honour at this year’s edition of GFW and GFSS, reflecting the depth of the strategic partnership between the two countries and opening new horizons for cooperation in food, agriculture and investment.

GFW continues to strengthen its position as a leading international platform for advancing food security, agricultural innovation and sustainable development. This year's edition has recorded significant growth across a range of indicators, including a 25 per cent increase in exhibition space to approximately 42,000 square metres, an 18 per cent increase in exhibitors and brands, bringing the total to 2,580 participants, and a 23 per cent increase in international participation, reaching 92 countries compared with the previous edition.

The event covers eight specialised sectors representing the various stages of the food value chain. International brands and companies account for 33 per cent of total participation, compared with 67 per cent for national participation, reflecting the growing scale of the event and the diversity of solutions, products and services on offer.

Small and medium-sized enterprises account for 22 per cent of total exhibitors, underscoring GFW’s role in supporting business growth, connecting emerging and promising companies with buyers and investors, and opening new opportunities for expansion and market access .

GFW also saw the launch of the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Honey Symposium & Exhibition, organised by ADAFSA in cooperation with the International Federation of Beekeepers’ Associations (Apimondia), making it the largest specialised scientific gathering for the beekeeping and honey production sector in the Middle East and North Africa.

Held under the theme “Sustainable Beekeeping in Arid Environments: Innovative Solutions and Technologies for Climate Change Adaptation”, the Symposium brings together, over three days, leading experts, researchers, policymakers and private sector representatives to showcase the latest innovations and scientific solutions that support the sustainability of the sector, enhance its contribution to food security and help address the challenges posed by climate change.

The Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition (ADDPE) also opened as part of GFW, organised in partnership with the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation. It brings together date producers, companies, investors and innovators to explore the latest technologies and advanced solutions in the dates sector, contributing to enhancing the competitiveness of the industry and strengthening the region’s position as a global centre for innovation in this vital sector.

This year’s edition also saw the expansion of the “Shop at the Show” experience, allowing visitors to purchase products directly from local and international exhibitors. The initiative enhances direct interaction between producers and consumers, while providing companies with an integrated platform to showcase their products, strengthen their brands and gain deeper insights into market trends and consumer needs. It also supports companies in reaching new customer segments, building high-value commercial partnerships and opening promising opportunities for growth and expansion at regional and international levels.

This year, the initiative also saw the animal feed sector participate for the first time through the Fodder Market, held as part of GFW’s activities. Participating companies enabled members of the public to purchase a variety of animal feed and livestock-related products directly.

The latest technologies and innovative solutions in the fields of feed manufacturing, management and efficiency development were also showcased, supporting the sustainability of the animal wealth sector, enhancing productivity, rationalising resource use, and supporting the UAE's efforts to develop an integrated and more efficient system for food security and sustainable animal production.

The Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Pavilion attracted more than 150 Emirati farmers, livestock breeders and beekeepers who are winners of the award. They showcased their products and successful experiences to investors, buyers and the public, contributing to enhancing the competitiveness of local produce and opening new marketing and investment opportunities.

GFW also saw the launch of the “Your Gateway to Abu Dhabi – Access Abu Dhabi” platform, which provides a comprehensive platform showcasing investment opportunities in the agricultural and food sectors and facilitates the process for investors and companies seeking to establish businesses or expand their investments in the Emirate. The platform supports efforts to attract high-value investment and strengthen strategic partnerships.

The current edition also featured active participation from youth, universities and scientific research centres, as part of efforts to link knowledge and innovation with market requirements and transform promising research and ideas into practical solutions that contribute to food security and enhance the sustainability of the agricultural sector.