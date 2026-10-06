WGES 2026 discusses role of sustainable energy infrastructure in advancing green economy

DUBAI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) are organising the 12th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) on 21st and 22nd October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme ‘From Success to Scale: Showcasing the Green Economy’.

WGES 2026 will focus on four main thematic pillars: Energy Technology & Infrastructure, Business Strategy & Transition, Water & Food Security and Finance, alongside three cross-cutting themes: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Governance and System Enablers.

The Energy Technology & Infrastructure thematic pillar explores how clean power is being deployed rapidly and at scale, how energy storage is strengthening the reliability of renewable energy systems and how emerging technologies – from green hydrogen to nuclear energy – are contributing to the diversified energy mix required for a low-carbon future.

“WGES supports the development of sustainable and innovative solutions to accelerate the transformation of energy systems regionally and globally. It helps turn ambitions and policies aimed at increasing reliance on clean and renewable energy and enhancing energy storage efficiency into practical steps and measurable outcomes that keep pace with rapidly growing energy demand. As AI, digitisation and disruptive technologies have become key drivers in transforming global energy systems and enabling renewable energy infrastructure, WGES provides a global platform for exchanging expertise, expanding partnerships and investments, and accelerating the transition to a green economy that supports the achievement of sustainable development goals,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGEO.

During the summit, decision-makers, officials and experts will discuss innovative solutions required to meet sustainability goals while ensuring grid reliability and resilience.

“We shall be witnessing a security-driven more than climate-driven transition. This has already been demonstrated in Europe in recent years. The countries least affected by gas and oil shortages and high prices were those with a higher share of renewables in their energy mix,” said Najib Saab, Secretary General of the Arab Forum for Environment & Development (AFED).

Arshad Mansoor, President and CEO of the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), said, “Powering prosperity and protecting the planet are not competing objectives. They are a single mandate. Delivering abundant, accessible, reliable and affordable electricity to fuel economic growth, through solutions that reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality while protecting water, land and biodiversity, requires integration rather than trade-offs.”

Mazin Khan, Chief Financial Officer of Masdar, said, “Delivering on the global energy transformation will require innovation in financing, as much as in technology. Bringing public and private finance together can strengthen investor confidence, unlock greater access to funding and ensure that projects are progressed.”

Angela Homsi, founder & President of Ignite Power, said, “The transition to a green economy is no longer simply an environmental imperative. It is an economic and strategic one – creating more resilient infrastructure, strengthening energy security, mobilising investment and opening new pathways for growth, particularly across emerging markets.”

Dharmesh Kumar, Associate Director – Earth and Environment at WSP, said, “With growing populations and rising living standards, demand for energy and industrial products will continue to increase. Meeting this challenge requires scaling innovation, enabling supportive policies and accelerating cross-sector collaboration to drive sustainable, resilient and competitive growth.”

Valerio Capizzi, Global Lead Utilities, ING Bank, said, “At a time when the energy transition is moving from ambition to execution, I look forward to contributing my experience working with utilities and infrastructure leaders across international markets.”

Sanjay Kommera, CEO of Accel1, said, “The green economy must now move beyond ambition and become infrastructure. For too long, climate action has focused primarily on measuring environmental change, reporting impact and setting targets for the future.”