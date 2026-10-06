Seven leading organisations back Dubai Sustainable Transport Award 2026

DUBAI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 14th edition of the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport (DAST) has attracted more than 750 applications from across the targeted sectors and categories, exceeding the target by more than 400%.

This strong response has been underpinned by an integrated network of strategic partnerships with leading national institutions that exemplify innovation, sustainability and corporate excellence in the UAE.

The winners of the Award for Sustainable Transport 2026 will be honoured at a ceremony on 15th October 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The strong response to this year’s edition, together with the organisational support of the Award’s sponsors, highlights its growing stature as an influential regional platform for advancing pioneering ideas and projects in sustainable transport, fostering a culture of innovation, and accelerating the transition towards a smarter and more sustainable future for mobility, in line with Dubai’s vision and the UAE’s aspirations for the cities of the future.

Muna Al Osaimi, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA, and Chair of the Award Organising Committee, said, “The 14th edition of the Award is supported by seven prominent national entities, including Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and ENOC Group as Strategic Sponsors; United Motors & Heavy Equipment Co. LLC and Al Fahim Motors as Gold Sponsors; and Parkin, Mada Media and Dubai Customs as Silver Sponsors. Their support reflects these organisations’ commitment to national initiatives aimed at advancing sustainability and fostering innovation across the transport and mobility sector.”

Al Osaimi noted, “RTA is proud to partner with a select group of leading national institutions that exemplify excellence, innovation and sustainability. The support of our Strategic, Gold and Silver Sponsors has played a key role in the success of the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport and in extending its impact across the region. These partnerships reflect close institutional collaboration in advancing a smart and sustainable transport ecosystem and further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and sustainable transport.”