SEHA CLINICS becomes 1st healthcare provider in MENA region to achieve American Accreditation Commission International Endoscopy Services Certification

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Part of PureHealth, SEHA CLINICS, has become the first healthcare provider in the UAE and MENA region to achieve the American Accreditation Commission International (AACI) Endoscopy Services Certification, reinforcing its commitment to clinical excellence by delivering internationally benchmarked endoscopy services that support earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes across Abu Dhabi.

This milestone gives patients greater confidence that they can access safe, internationally accredited diagnostic care closer to home, reducing the need to seek specialist services elsewhere while supporting earlier detection of gastrointestinal conditions, faster clinical decision-making and improved health outcomes.

The certification was awarded following a rigorous independent assessment. Valid for the period 2026–2029, it recognises SEHA CLINICS' ongoing commitment to quality, clinical governance, patient safety and continuous improvement across its endoscopy services.

Dr Khadija Al Marashda, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA CLINICS, said, "Every patient deserves confidence that the care they receive meets the highest international standards. This certification reflects our commitment to delivering safe, consistent and internationally benchmarked endoscopy services closer to home, supporting earlier diagnosis, timely intervention and better long-term health outcomes. Clinical excellence is not simply about achieving international recognition; it is about continuously improving the quality, accessibility and experience of care for every individual who walks through our doors. By embedding internationally recognised standards into community healthcare, we are proud to contribute to Abu Dhabi's ambition of building one of the world's leading healthcare systems."

The certification was awarded to the Endoscopy Services at Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Center in Abu Dhabi and Oud Al Touba Diagnostic & Screening Centre in Al Ain following demonstrated compliance with AACI Clinical Excellence Standards for Endoscopy Services. Across the two centres, SEHA CLINICS performed 1,511 endoscopy procedures in 2025 and a further 703 procedures during the first six months of 2026, supporting the early detection, diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

Dheeraj Khatore, CEO, AACI MENA/India and Board Member, AACI America, said, "Congratulations to SEHA CLINICS on becoming the first healthcare provider in the UAE and MENA region to achieve the AACI Clinical Excellence Certification for Endoscopy. This landmark achievement demonstrates a strong commitment to quality, patient safety and clinical excellence, while setting a regional benchmark for adopting internationally recognised standards in community healthcare."