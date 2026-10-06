DP World granted extension for Angola’s Luanda terminal concession to 2051

LUANDA, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World has been granted a 10-year extension to its concession to operate the multipurpose terminal at the Port of Luanda, Angola, extending the concession term through to 2051.

Since commencing operations in 2021, DP World has invested more than US$260 million to upgrade and modernise the terminal. Over the past five years, the total number of twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) handled at the terminal has nearly doubled - increasing from 177,000 TEUs to over 350,000 TEUs, supported by an additional 28,000m2 of yard area. To support this growth, DP World acquired two additional Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs) and an extra empty handler this year, bringing the total MHC count to eight, and expanding reefer plugs from 630 to 700.

At the inauguration of its new terminal building at the Port of Luanda, DP World announced an additional investment of US$90 million over the next two years to further expand and enhance the terminal’s infrastructure, equipment and operational capabilities. The new expansion will extend the terminal’s quay by 222 metres and the operating area by 10 hectares and increase the terminal’s design capacity to 1.2 million TEUs.

Together with the acquisition of three Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes and 12 semi-automated rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes, this will enable the terminal to accommodate two Post-Panamax vessels simultaneously, positioning Luanda as a leading container gateway for Central Africa and a major trade hub in sub-Saharan Africa. More broadly, the expansion will support local employment and industrialisation, improve export competitiveness and help attract foreign investment to develop sustainable regional trade flows.

Mohammed Akoojee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Africa, DP World, said, “The expansion of DP World Luanda is an important milestone both for Angola and for the wider region. The ability to handle larger vessels will support new shipping services and strengthen the terminal’s potential as a gateway for West and Central Africa. Our investment will improve the efficiency and sustainability of trade flows, giving customers greater reliability, shorter turnaround times and improved access to global markets, and reinforcing Angola’s prominent role within our regional and global logistics network.”

Paco Pinzon, Chief Executive Officer, DP World Luanda, said, “Having our concession extended to 2051 demonstrates our long-term commitment to Angola and its future as a leading regional trade gateway. Our continued investments will create a more efficient and competitive experience for our customers, while supporting Angola’s ambitions to strengthen trade connectivity, diversify the economy and become a continental logistics hub. The expansion will benefit the entire logistics ecosystem, and we will continue to create opportunities, strengthen regional connectivity and contribute to sustainable economic growth in Angola.”