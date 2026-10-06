Solutions+ and Saal.ai collaborate to accelerate enterprise data platform solutions

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Solutions+ and Saal.ai have signed a collaboration agreement to accelerate the adoption of enterprise data platform solutions. The agreement was signed at Ai Everything Abu Dhabi 2026, where Solutions+ is a Global Partner.

Under the collaboration agreement, Solutions+ will be the enterprise transformation partner, leading client engagement, advisory, implementation, integration, change enablement, governance, assurance, training and managed services. Saal.ai brings its enterprise data platform DigiXT and Data Prism 360, enabling organisations to build stronger data foundations and turn organisational data into actionable intelligence.

Combining Solutions+’s established client relationships and industry expertise with Saal.ai’s UAE-built technology portfolio, the partnership will focus on joint go-to-market initiatives, implementation and client success. The two organisations will work together to deliver measurable business outcomes across data engineering and analytics and executive decision support.

• DigiXT is a UAE-built enterprise data platform designed to address data readiness and integration challenges across complex organisational environments. It enables organisations to integrate, manage and prepare data at scale, creating a stronger foundation for analytics, and enterprise intelligence.

• Data Prism 360 transforms organisational data into actionable insights, enabling leadership teams to explore information, identify patterns and support faster, data-driven decision-making. The platform helps organisations move from data access to meaningful business outcomes.

Nasir Al Nabhani, Group Managing Director & CEO of Solutions+, said, "Organisations across the UAE recognise that reliable, well-governed data is the foundation of every successful transformation. By combining Saal.ai’s UAE-built data platforms with our advisory, integration, governance and managed services expertise, we are helping clients get their data ready, connect it across their organisations and turn it into insights that drive better decisions. This collaboration is grounded in shared priorities: a focus on delivery, and a commitment to long-term impact.”

Dr. Saeed AlGhfeli, Managing Director of SAAL and Head of Technology Companies at Abu Dhabi Capital Group, said, “Our investment in homegrown technology is strengthening the Self Reliance of UAE in the Data Platform and AI technologies. This collaboration between Saal.ai and Solutions+ demonstrates how UAE-built technology, combined with strong implementation and industry expertise, can accelerate the Agentic AI for the organisations and Government at a reduced cost and realizing the Business Value faster, while contributing to a stronger digital economy.”

Vikraman Poduval, CEO of Saal.ai, said, “Strong data foundations are what allow organisations to move from information to impact. Our collaboration with Solutions+ brings together strong market relationships and UAE-built data capabilities to help organisations strengthen their data foundations and turn intelligence into action. DigiXT and Data Prism 360 are designed to support this journey, enabling enterprises to make faster, better-informed decisions with greater confidence, relevance and speed.”

The collaboration gives Solutions+ clients access to Saal.ai’s data platforms while extending Saal.ai’s reach through the Solutions+ network, helping organisations progress from data readiness to actionable insight, with security, scalability and business impact at the centre of the journey.