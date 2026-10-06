SEHA Tawam Hospital performs advanced colorectal cancer surgery for high-risk elderly patient

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, announced that SEHA Tawam Hospital has successfully performed advanced laparoscopic colorectal cancer surgery for an 81-year-old patient with distal rectal cancer and multiple medical risk factors, including obesity, cardiac disease, and a pacemaker history.

Distal rectal cancer, which affects the lower part of the rectum, is among the more technically challenging cancers in gastrointestinal surgery due to the deep location of the tumour within the pelvis and the need to protect surrounding structures. In many complex cases, surgery may require the creation of a temporary or permanent stoma, an opening in the abdomen that allows waste to leave the body into a bag.

In this case, the patient underwent advanced laparoscopic colorectal surgery, where the tumour was removed through small incisions using minimally invasive techniques. Despite the patient’s age and medical complexity, the procedure was completed successfully without the need for a temporary or permanent stoma.

Following surgery, the patient recovered well, tolerated a normal diet, and was discharged after three days. The outcome reflects the value of careful procedure selection, detailed surgical planning, and coordinated care for elderly patients with complex cancer conditions.

Dr. Mahdi Al Taher, Consultant Gastrointestinal and Oncologic Surgeon at SEHA’s Tawam Hospital, said, “Distal rectal cancer can be one of the most technically demanding conditions in colorectal surgery, particularly in elderly patients with multiple medical risk factors. In this case, a minimally invasive approach allowed us to remove the tumour safely while avoiding the need for a temporary or permanent stoma, supporting the patient’s recovery and quality of life.”

Dr. Al Taher added, “Advanced laparoscopic surgery offers important benefits for patients, including smaller incisions, reduced surgical trauma, and faster recovery. This case reflects the importance of experienced colorectal teams, multidisciplinary coordination, and personalised decision-making when treating complex cancer cases.”

The case highlights SEHA’s continued commitment to providing specialised cancer care supported by advanced surgical expertise, anaesthesia, operating room nursing, and coordinated perioperative care. It also reinforces the role of SEHA’s Tawam Hospital in managing complex colorectal cancer cases and supporting patients through safe, evidence-based treatment pathways.

Through its colorectal surgery services, SEHA continues to strengthen access to specialised cancer care in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, helping patients receive advanced treatment closer to home.