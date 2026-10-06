Mubadala Bio launches two immunology therapies

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala Bio, a life sciences company committed to advancing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond, announced that its subsidiary, Bioventure Healthcare has launched two new immunology therapies, Adalimumab and Ustekinumab, expanding its biologics portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to providing advanced therapeutic solutions.

The launch marks another milestone in Mubadala Bio’s strategy to broaden access to high-quality therapies for chronic conditions. These conditions often require sustained treatment options to manage symptoms, control disease progression, and improve quality of life.

Dr. Essam Mohamed, Group CEO, Mubadala Bio, said, “Biologic therapies deliver significant value through their targeted approach to disease management. With the addition of Adalimumab and Ustekinumab, we are broadening access to specialised treatment options that support healthcare professionals in providing care to their patients.”

Hamad Almarzooqi, Group Deputy CEO, Mubadala Bio, said, “Our growing biologics portfolio reflects the steady progress we are making in advancing and localizing innovative therapies. With each new launch, we are expanding access to advanced medicines while supporting the UAE's ambition to become a global hub for life sciences.”

Adalimumab is a monoclonal antibody that targets tumour necrosis factor (TNF) and is used to treat a range of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and non-infectious uveitis.

Ustekinumab is a monoclonal antibody that blocks the interleukin-12 and interleukin-23 inflammatory pathways. It is indicated for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

The introduction of these therapies aligns with Mubadala Bio’s broader vision of strengthening healthcare resilience, enhancing access to critical treatments, and supporting the development of a sustainable life sciences ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers.

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