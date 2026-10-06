Solutions+ and Tahaluf sign MoU to advance AI collaboration

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Solutions+ and Tahaluf Al Emarat Technical Solutions have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in overall AI transformation, enterprise systems, ERP and data, supporting the development and adoption of AI solutions across organisations.

The MoU was signed during AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026, where Solutions+ is participating as a Global Partner, bringing together Solutions+’ expertise in enterprise services and solutions with Tahaluf’s digital transformation capabilities.

The collaboration creates opportunities for the two organisations to collaborate on initiatives that support the adoption of AI offerings and enhance operational efficiencies, while contributing to the continued efforts to accelerate AI transformation and innovation.

The MoU was signed by Nasir Al Nabhani, Group Managing Director & CEO, Solutions+ and Dr. Ahmed Alkaabi, Chief Executive Officer, Tahaluf, in the presence of representatives from both organisations.

Nasir Al Nabhani stated, “AI adoption is about turning technology into real value for organisations. Through our collaboration with Tahaluf, we are bringing together Solutions+’s deep understanding of enterprise operations with advanced AI capabilities to help organisations adopt AI in practical, responsible and impactful ways. Together, we aim to help businesses work more efficiently, strengthen their capabilities and prepare for the future.”

Dr. Ahmed Alkaabi stated, "As artificial intelligence evolves from assisting people to executing tasks and decisions, Agentic AI and sovereign AI will become key enablers of organisational transformation. At Tahaluf, we are developing Arabic-first and sovereign AI solutions that help organisations unlock greater efficiency, resilience, and long-term value. Our collaboration with Solutions+ brings together enterprise expertise and advanced AI capabilities to help organisations across the UAE unlock the value of Agentic AI and sovereign AI. Together, we will support organisations in building more intelligent, resilient, and future-ready operations while contributing to the UAE’s vision for a digitally enabled future."

The collaboration marks a step in both organisations’ efforts to build collaborations that bring together AI, technology, expertise and innovative capabilities to support the evolving AI ecosystem.