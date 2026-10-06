FNC, Ukranian parliament discuss enhancing parliamentary relations

ARUSHA, TANZANIA, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, head of the Federal National Council (FNC) Group in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, today met with Oleksandr Korniyenko, Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, on the sidelines of the the 153rd IPU Assembly in Arusha, Tanzania.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two sides, the importance of continued coordination and consultation during participation in regional and international parliamentary forums, and the exchange of views on a number of issues of joint interest on the agenda of the IPU Assembly.

Dr. Al Nuaimi underscored the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and its role in promoting understanding and dialogue among peoples and nations.

He highlighted the efforts led by the IPU Task Force on the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, stressing the importance of coordinating international parliamentary positions in support of peace efforts.

The two sides commended the level of bilateral relations between the UAE and Ukraine and affirmed their shared commitment to developing areas of cooperation in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by several FNC members.