Sharjah Ruler approves ECTF 20th edition budget

SHARJAH, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved a budget of AED950,000 for the 20th edition of the UAE Children's Theatre Festival.

Scheduled for December, the Theatre Association is organising it in cooperation with the Department of Culture.

His Highness' support shows his commitment to children as a fundamental part of society, his concern for fostering and incorporating their talents into sustainable cultural activities, and his determination to improve their theatrical skills so they keep up with international standards.

Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, stated that the support given by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to children, through theatre and festivals, leads to their progress and mastery, promoting a balance between thought and action. This shows that His Highness understands the role that this kind of theatre plays in shaping the younger generation and in creating the conditions for a conscious society with ambitious goals, one that is able to deal with the issues and experiences of life.

Al Owais pointed out the aims of the festival, saying that it seeks to promote children's theatre in the UAE, motivate community groups to produce theatrical works for children, and strengthen the part that children's theatre plays in teaching moral values, customs, traditions and a sense of patriotism among people in UAE society, while at the same time providing children with an enjoyable, happy and educational environment.

Ismail Abdullah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Theatrical Association, expressed his deep thanks to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for this important and generous support.

He said, "This kind-hearted action shows that the support given by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah acts as a major incentive for all the theatre practitioners taking part in it and, at the same time, helps to create a rewarding atmosphere for theatre fans. Its objective is to improve the quality of the creative and theatrical work devoted to children. The Society's administration will work with the Department of Culture and the appropriate organisations to make sure that the event in December is a success, thus presenting in the UAE a children's theater festival that is outstanding in both form and content."