ADAFSA launches new corporate identity

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has launched its new corporate identity during its participation in World Food Week in Abu Dhabi.

The launch marks a new phase in ADAFSA’s strategic transformation and translates the objectives of the Agricultural Transformation Strategy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The new corporate identity reflects the evolution of ADAFSA’s role and the expanding scope of its impact across the food security ecosystem, in line with the strategic priorities of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

It also reflects a shift towards a development model increasingly driven by innovation, technology, data and artificial intelligence, contributing to enhancing the sustainability of natural resources, improving the efficiency of agricultural production, and strengthening the resilience of food supply chains and their ability to meet future requirements.

The new identity embodies ADAFSA’s vision of “Global Leadership in Food Security” and reflects an integrated institutional approach that brings together sustainable agriculture, food safety and biosecurity within a unified system that works to ensure the sustainability and safety of food and enhance the sector’s preparedness to address future challenges.

The identity also embodies the concept of food security as a central focus underpinned by three interconnected pillars: sustainable agriculture, food safety and biosecurity. This reflects an integrated system that begins with agricultural and livestock production, extends across the various stages of the food chain, and culminates in safe and sustainable food for society and future generations.

The design of the new logo was inspired by the Möbius strip, one of the world’s most prominent symbols of continuity, interconnectedness and sustainability. It reflects the nature of the integrated food security system that ADAFSA is developing, in which sustainable agriculture, food safety and biosecurity are integrated within an interconnected cycle aimed at achieving safe and sustainable food for current and future generations. The shield-inspired form also embodies the concepts of protection and resilience and reflects ADAFSA’s role in enhancing the security and sustainability of the food system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Dr Tarek Ahmed Al Amri, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, said, “Our new corporate identity represents more than a visual change; it marks a new phase in ADAFSA’s journey, aligned with the objectives of the Agricultural Transformation Strategy, which is shaping the future of the agricultural and food sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This identity reflects our ambition to build a more sustainable, resilient and efficient food system capable of keeping pace with future changes and reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a global centre for innovation and leadership in food security. ”

He added, “The new identity reflects the ADAFSA’s long-term commitment to the community and future generations, and expresses an integrated vision that brings together sustainable agriculture, food safety and biosecurity within a single, interconnected framework. Through our Agricultural Transformation Strategy, we continue to invest in advanced technologies, artificial intelligence and data, while empowering farmers, livestock breeders and producers, enhancing the efficiency of natural resource utilisation, and strengthening the competitiveness of local products. These efforts support our vision of achieving global leadership in food security.”

The new identity reflects an institutional approach that places sustainability, innovation, empowerment and partnership at the heart of ADAFSA’s work, with a focus on developing the capabilities of the agricultural and food sector, improving the efficiency of natural resource use, leveraging modern technologies, data and artificial intelligence, and supporting sustainable agricultural and food practices. These efforts enhance the ability of Abu Dhabi’s food system to address future challenges and capitalise on promising opportunities.

The launch of the new identity also marks the beginning of a new phase in ADAFSA’s institutional communication, through which ADAFSA aims to present its message and role with greater clarity and coherence, while strengthening the engagement of different segments of society and partners with the food security system as a shared responsibility and a long-term investment in Abu Dhabi’s future.

The new corporate identity represents a visual and strategic expression of ADAFSA’s transformation journey, unifying its various roles and initiatives under a single vision focused on building an integrated food system that brings together production, sustainability, safety and innovation. It contributes to achieving the objectives of the Agricultural Transformation Strategy and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global model for food security and sustainable agricultural development.