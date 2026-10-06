Awqaf Abu Dhabi unveils its first photoreal AI agent at "Ai Everything Abu Dhabi "

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Endowments and Minors' Funds Management Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) is participating in the "Ai Everything Abu Dhabi ", the world’s largest expo and summit, during October 2026, to showcase its leading AI-supported digital transformation solutions and the role of advanced technologies in developing the management of endowments and minors’ funds while enhancing their sustainable societal impact.

The centrepiece of its presence is the debut of the photoreal AI agent built as a single point of contact to enhance and navigate Awqaf services. The AI agent enables users to engage naturally through voice or text, in any of the 150 languages including Arabic and English, and gives personalised guidance towards the right service or next step. Attendees can meet the agent in person through an interactive experience at the Awqaf Abu Dhabi Stand and experience its capabilities first hand.

The launch aligns with the UAE's National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, and reinforces Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s commitment to bring conversational and multilingual AI solutions in updating its systems, unifying endowment and financial data, and leveraging advanced analytics to support transparency, efficiency and data-driven decision-making, making its services more seamless and effective for all.

On this occasion, Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director-General of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Authority, said, "The digital transformation journey at Awqaf Abu Dhabi aligns with the ambitious vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to build a globally leading government in employing artificial intelligence that is capable of providing proactive and flexible services centred around community needs. We view artificial intelligence as a strategic enabler for reinventing the endowment sector by enhancing transparency, operational efficiency, and data driven governance, thereby strengthening the protection of endowment assets and improving the quality of services provided to the community."

He added, "Our participation in the 'Ai Everything Abu Dhabi' represents a strategic step toward translating this direction into practical solutions and expanding avenues of cooperation with decision makers and leaders of the global technology ecosystem. Through our unified digital platform and our upcoming smart application that will be previewed at the event and structured in two phases, with Phase 1 dedicated to minors’ funds and Phase 2 to endowments. We aim to provide a secure, seamless, and reliable digital experience for beneficiaries, in accordance with the highest cybersecurity and data governance standards adopted in the UAE. We are proud to contribute to achieving Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation objectives and building a more flexible, efficient, and sustainable endowment ecosystem."

Additionally, the Authority will showcase next-generation smart systems for managing endowment assets, financial flows, and beneficiary data, as well as analytical dashboards that provide real-time insights to support decision making, measure impact, and monitor the performance of endowment portfolios.

The Authority also sheds light on several endowment campaigns in the fields of life, orphans, education, innovation, and heritage, reflecting the role of technology in supporting sustainable and scalable endowment models.

These solutions help facilitate beneficiary access to information and services, enhance clarity around endowment performance, fund allocation, and societal impact, and reduce manual procedures through technology enabled workflows, AI supported processes, and smart reporting while adhering to regulatory requirements, cybersecurity standards, and data governance frameworks approved in the United Arab Emirates.