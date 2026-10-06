Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre participates in 78th Frankfurt Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is participating in the 78th Frankfurt Book Fair, which will be held from 7th to 11th October 2026.

The Centre’s participation at the event features a comprehensive programme focused on strengthening the global presence of Emirati and Arab literature; expanding international partnerships in translation, publishing, and intellectual property rights exchange; developing specialised library ecosystems; supporting digital transformation in knowledge services; and celebrating the Kalima to the World project.

To celebrate the first anniversary of launching its ‘Kalima to the World’ initiative, the ALC is hosting a reception at its pavilion, where it is set to announce 14 new translation and co-publishing partnerships in collaboration with 10 local and international publishing houses and cultural institutions. The new collaborations aim to introduce Emirati and Arab literature to new readers around the world.

The new projects include expanding the translation and publication of Emirati and Arab works – including novels, children’s literature, historical, documentary, heritage, and social titles – into seven languages: English, Hindi, Urdu, Portuguese, Spanish, Greek, and Macedonian. This will enhance the presence of Emirati and Arab literature in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The list of partners includes publishing houses and cultural institutions from Greece, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Pakistan, India, the Republic of North Macedonia, and the UAE.

Furthermore, the Centre is hosting an international discussion titled ‘Translations: Open Windows onto the Worlds of Others’, presenting its experience with the ‘Kalima Project for Translation’, its success in bringing global knowledge and literature to Arab readers, and its international expansion through ‘From Kalima to the World’. The session will examine the role of translation in broadening literature’s global reach and expanding its readership, exploring the future of translation in light of rapid developments in artificial intelligence.

The Fair’s main stage will host the session ‘Melodies of Paradise: Arabic Poetry in German’, as part of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) programme. Led by the ALC, the session features Stefan Weidner, winner of the SZBA 2026 in the ‘Arab Culture in Other Languages’ category.

The programme also includes a seminar titled ‘Human Ingenuity and the Art of Creating Unforgettable Characters’, featuring novelist Ashraf Elashmawy, winner of the SZBA 2026 in the Literature category. Simultaneous interpretation into Arabic, English, and German will be provided during both sessions, enhancing the Award’s reach among international audiences.

The Award’s presence at the Fair goes beyond hosting sessions; it will also showcase books recently translated under the Translation Grant, which has supported the translation of more than 50 books into 12 languages since its launch in 2018. By doing so, the Translation Grant has boosted the number of Arabic books translated, published, and distributed beyond the Arab region. The initiative supports the translation of literary works and children’s books that have won the Sheikh Zayed Book Award or have been shortlisted for it.

Meanwhile, as part of its efforts to expand its network of partnerships in the publishing sector, the Centre will also participate in the professional networking day at the Korean Pavilion, in line with its ongoing strategy to strengthen relations with institutions and publishers in South Korea and across Asia.

The programme also includes a series of professional meetings, cultural events, and international partnerships. Among these is a business matchmaking programme for Arab and Filipino publishers, organised by the ALC through the ‘Kalima Project for Translation’, in cooperation with the National Book Development Board of the Philippines. The initiative aims to explore opportunities for cooperation in translation, co-publishing, and copyright exchange, while strengthening cultural and intellectual exchange between the Arab world and the Philippines.

The Centre will also leverage its participation to support the development of specialised libraries, explore the latest global trends in the library sector, and support the development of library collections in line with user needs and contemporary knowledge trends. To that end, the ALC will organise visits to the pavilions of participating publishing houses and cultural institutions to explore the latest print and digital publications, including specialised and rare titles. By analysing recent releases, the Centre aims to support needs- and quality-based acquisition decisions, aligning them with approved acquisition policies.

The ALC will attend specialised sessions covering artificial intelligence, digital transformation, content creation, knowledge management, and databases. The programme also includes sessions dedicated to librarians and discussions on service development, open access publishing, and transformations in information services, organised to enhance the exchange of expertise and provide insight into global best practices in library management.

The Centre will also place particular emphasis on exploring modern technological solutions that support the development of library services and improve user experience. Through visits to innovation platforms that specialise in digital solutions for publishing and libraries, the team will explore technologies related to cataloguing, metadata, and user experience, along with the latest solutions in library management and digital services.

The Specialised Libraries Department’s agenda includes meetings with publishing houses, database providers, and international library institutions, with the aim of strengthening cooperation and expanding the network of strategic partnerships focused on knowledge and digital sources. It also includes field visits to library institutions in Frankfurt, where advanced operating models will be explored and insights drawn from the best operational practices.





The ALC’s cultural and professional programme is accompanied by an extensive schedule of meetings with publishers and cultural and professional institutions. The Centre will hold more than 50 meetings with publishers from around the world to present the opportunities offered by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), and to explore prospects for cooperation and partnership in publishing, translation, content exchange, and copyright.





The programme also includes an event dedicated to introducing the book ‘Vision, Change and Excellence: The United Arab Emirates Between Tradition and Innovation’, a German-language publication that exploring the UAE’s development journey between heritage and modernity and embodying a model of German-Emirati cultural cooperation. The agenda also features a lecture on AI and the future of book fairs, reflecting the ALC’s commitment to keeping pace with the latest trends in the publishing sector and the cultural and creative industries.