Mohammed Al Sharqi receives delegation of EU ambassadors

FUJAIRAH, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received a delegation of European Union ambassadors, headed by Lucie Berger, EU Ambassador to the UAE, at Al Rumailah Palace.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad welcomed the ambassadors, stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation and friendship with EU countries across various vital sectors in a manner that serves common interests and supports sustainable growth at all levels.

He underscored Fujairah’s priority of opening new avenues for cooperation and joint action, based on the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, which focuses on strengthening international relations, building bridges of dialogue and engagement, and contributing to further progress, prosperity and economic growth, while supporting the development transformations taking place in Fujairah and the UAE across various fields.

The EU ambassadors expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his warm reception and generousity. They affirmed the strength of bilateral relations between the UAE and EU countries and praised the significant development witnessed by Fujairah across various sectors.

The reception was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah.