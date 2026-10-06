Sharjah duo shine at Shanghai Grand Prix World Powerboat round

SHARJAH, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Formula Team, which is affiliated with the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, maintained its excellent form in the World Powerboat Championship by securing a remarkable result at the Shanghai Grand Prix—an event characterised by intense competition between the top teams and drivers in the championship.

Stefan Arand and Grant Trask of the Sharjah Team took second and third places, respectively, a result which highlighted the team's strength and its capacity to compete for the top positions in the international championship.

Stefan Arand now has a total of 60 points and has moved to the top of the World Championship standings, whereas his teammate Grant Trask is in second position with 51 points.

Team Sharjah also secured the second position in the World Team Championship table with 84 points, which in turn underlines the team's strong claim to the world title as it goes on to seek further positive results in the coming rounds.

Ahmed Issa Al Hosani, who is the Director General of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, stressed that the results obtained by the team at the Shanghai Grand Prix show the high level they have now reached. He pointed out that the strong performances of the team drivers, together with the team finishing in second place in the general standings, act as a motivation to keep on working and to make thorough preparations for the forthcoming competitions.