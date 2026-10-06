Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub celebrates World Space Week

SHARJAH, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the banner of "The Rocket Revolution," the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub (SSAH) at the University of Sharjah marked World Space Week 2026 with a rich programme of scientific and interactive events running from October 4 through 10.

The initiative aimed to deepen public understanding of space science and technology, with a particular focus on the evolution of rocket technology and space missions, through a series of lectures, workshops, demonstrations, and hands-on activities designed to blend knowledge, exploration, and innovation.

Throughout the week, participants engaged with a range of lectures and scientific activities centered on space exploration and rocketry.

The programme featured a lecture titled "World Space Week: The Hidden Power of Space Exploration," alongside another examining the UAE's relationship with space. Additional offerings included a hands-on activity tracing the history of rockets, a special presentation at the Sharjah Planetarium chronicling the timeline of rocket development, and interactive stations where participants designed mission patches and experienced life as an astronaut.

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Director of the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub, described World Space Week as an important scientific platform for raising awareness of space science and technology, and for highlighting the role of innovation and modern technology in shaping the future of space exploration.

He emphasised SSAH’s commitment to delivering knowledge through interactive methods that unite theory and practice, nurturing scientific curiosity among younger generations and encouraging them to pursue careers in space science, technology, and innovation.

Fatima Mohammed Al Khatri, Acting Director of the Sharjah Planetarium, noted that World Space Week events give the public a chance to engage with astronomy and space science in an interactive way that combines knowledge with experience. She highlighted how the program's varied activities, spanning astronomical presentations, lectures, and hands-on activities, helps simplify scientific concepts and transforms them into inspiring experiences that deepen participants' passion for space and discovery.