CBUAE organises annual UAE banks reception in Bangkok with participation of more than 26 entities

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Reflecting the UAE’s strategic position in the international financial system, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the UAE Banks Federation (UBF), will organise the "Annual UAE Banks Reception 2026" in Bangkok, Thailand, on 15th October 2026.

The reception will serve as a global gathering held on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, taking place from 12th to 18th October 2026.

The event aligns with the key themes of the Annual Meetings, particularly strengthening global financial stability, supporting sustainable finance and accelerating digital transformation across financial systems.

The reception will bring together senior officials, decision-makers and financial and business leaders from around the world, notably finance ministers, central bank governors, heads of global financial markets and a distinguished group of chief executives from leading financial and investment institutions and major fintech companies.

The reception will feature sponsorship and participation from more than 26 entities and institutions, including government entities, regulatory authorities, global financial markets and financial institutions and fintech companies licensed in the UAE.

This broad participation further reinforces the position of the UAE’s financial and banking sector in the global digital financial landscape, reflecting its active role in creating business opportunities across sustainable finance, digital innovation and the development of payment infrastructure.

The event’s strategic partners, sponsors and participants include leading

institutions across the UAE’s financial and economic landscape, notably Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), alongside major banks, financial institutions and fintech companies operating in the UAE.

These include First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mashreq Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, National Bank of Fujairah, National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Bank of Sharjah, Ajman Bank, HSBC, Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade (Al Masraf), Emirates Investment Bank, United Arab Bank, Invest Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, Citibank, Deem Finance, Wio Bank, Al Maryah Community Bank, Zand Bank and Ruya Community Islamic Bank.