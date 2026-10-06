EDGE returns to Marrakech Air Show 2026 with sensing, counter-drone, precision capability

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE will present its surveillance, counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS), navigation assurance, and precision capabilities at the 8th Marrakech Air Show (MAS), held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, from 7th to 10th October 2026 at the Royal Moroccan Air Force Base in Marrakech, Morocco.

EDGE’s return to MAS, following its 2024 debut, reinforces its long-term commitment to the Kingdom of Morocco and to Africa as a priority growth market.

Miles Chambers, Senior Vice President of International Business at EDGE, said, “Across Africa, customers need capability that is ready at short notice, built around their operational requirements, and supported for the long term. That is what we are bringing to Marrakech. Our model is built on partnership, combining knowledge exchange, local production, and technology transfer to build lasting capability with our partners in the region.”

The display is built around seeing first and operating assured. Fixed-wing and rotary-wing unmanned aircraft, airborne synthetic aperture radar, and ground surveillance radar provide persistent coverage of borders, coastlines, and critical infrastructure, while C-UAS systems deny hostile drones their control link and navigation signal.

The stand also carries electronic protection for satellite navigation receivers, an airborne cellular system supporting search and rescue, and autonomous surveillance for long border approaches.

In precision effects, EDGE will present loitering munitions, guided-glide weapons, and guidance kits designed to operate with or without satellite navigation, alongside an air defence missile system, air-delivered and artillery munitions, and small arms.

More than 80% of EDGE’s products are manufactured in the UAE, giving partners assured supply and sustainment. EDGE’s return to MAS follows continued growth across the continent, including its modernisation partnership with Angola spanning naval, unmanned, and border security programmes.