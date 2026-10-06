In presence of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs meeting of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Vice-Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, chaired a meeting of the Council on 6th October 2026.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed progress across key priorities supporting Abu Dhabi’s artificial intelligence and advanced technology ecosystem, including the UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi, the advancement of AI research, specialised talent and open AI models, as well as Abu Dhabi Government’s progress towards becoming the world’s first fully AI-native government by 2027.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that Abu Dhabi’s ambition extends beyond adopting artificial intelligence to developing its technologies and shaping the economy built around them.

He emphasised the priority of directing investment, research and international partnerships towards building a lasting scientific and technological base in the emirate, enabling its people and institutions to generate knowledge, establish new industries and develop a model of government with AI at the core of its operations.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Secretary General of the Council, alongside Council members Dr Ahmed Mubarak bin Nawi Al Mazrouei; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber; Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi; Humaid Obaid Abushibs; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai; Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab; and Peng Xiao.

Also in attendance was Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Crown Prince’s Office .

The Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC) is Abu Dhabi’s supreme authority for artificial intelligence and advanced technology projects, investments and research, responsible for setting related policies, strategies, frameworks and priorities for investment, research and development.