Sharjah Chamber successfully concludes Oxford and Cambridge Strategic Leadership Programme

SHARJAH, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Training and Development Center (STDC), affiliated with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), organised Oxford and Cambridge Strategic Leadership Programme for employees of government and private-sector entities in Sharjah.

The programme is part of STDC’s efforts to provide specialised international programmes that strengthen leadership capabilities, build organisational readiness, and equip professionals to navigate the rapidly evolving business environment and contemporary developments.

As part of the programme, the renowned Lady Margaret Hall at the University of Oxford hosted a segment of the training, providing participants with an integrated learning experience that combined workshops, leadership sessions, field visits, and cultural activities. The sessions featured leading academics and experts from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge.

The training programme covered key areas including leadership in the age of artificial intelligence, technological transformation in the workplace, governance, change management, and strategic decision-making. It also focused on leadership identity and organisational culture, industrial sustainability, and cybersecurity in an AI-driven environment, as well as leadership approaches for navigating uncertainty, crises, and complex challenges.

The programme featured a series of visits and practical experiences designed to bridge academic learning with international institutional practices.

Participants visited the BMW MINI Plant in Oxford, the Oxford University Press (OUP), and the Moller Institute at Churchill College, University of Cambridge, complemented by educational and cultural tours across both cities.

Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General of the Support Services Sector at SCCI, said the Oxford and Cambridge Strategic Leadership Programme reflects SCCI’s commitment to providing contemporary training programmes that strengthen leadership capabilities and equip leaders to navigate workplace transformations effectively.

She noted that international programmes provide an important opportunity to gain insights into global experiences and best practices and facilitate knowledge exchange and expertise, thereby enhancing institutional performance and supporting organisational excellence and sustainability.

Amal Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Sharjah Training and Development Center, affirmed that the programme reflects STDC’s commitment to developing international learning experiences that extend beyond conventional training models.

She explained that STDC designed an integrated experience combining contemporary leadership knowledge, practical application, and first-hand exposure to the practices and approaches of leading international institutions.

Al Ali added that that programme’s focus on AI, technological transformation, sustainability, governance, and change management was driven by the need to develop more agile and future-ready leaders capable of anticipating emerging trends and creating meaningful impact within their organisations.

The programme’s key themes are particularly relevant due to their direct connection to the latest developments in artificial intelligence and technological transformation, equipping participants with new approaches to delivering business and professional tasks. These range from data analysis and decision-making support to process simplification, service acceleration, and the effective adoption of smart tools tailored to the requirements of each field.

The programme concluded with a ceremony honouring the participants, who expressed their appreciation for the training themes and content. The event brought to a close a week-long international leadership and learning experience designed to translate acquired knowledge into practical practices and lasting organisational impact, promote more efficient resource utilisation, and strengthen the protection of data and digital assets that form the foundation of customer and partner trust.