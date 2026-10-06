Shams, 3S Money partner to support international business

SHARJAH, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) has entered into a strategic partnership with 3S Money, a global platform specialising in cross-border payment solutions.

The partnership aims to provide eligible companies within the Shams community with a suite of financial solutions, including multi-currency business accounts, international payment capabilities, and foreign exchange services.

The partnership reflects Shams' ongoing efforts to enhance the business environment for companies operating in both local and international markets—particularly those in the media, creative industries, and digital sectors—which increasingly require efficient solutions to manage cross-border financial transactions.

Through 3S Money, the Shams community will gain access to solutions designed to facilitate the sending and receiving of international payments, manage multiple currencies, and support cross-border business operations. These services include providing local account details and access to international payment networks, subject to applicable eligibility requirements and terms.

Rashid Sahoo, Director of Operations at Sharjah Media City, said, "At Shams, we are continuously working to expand the range of solutions and services available to our business community, particularly those that address the practical needs of companies operating in international markets.

"Our partnership with 3S Money provides eligible SHAMS members with access to multi-currency and cross-border payment solutions, supporting their international transactions and facilitating a smoother, more seamless business experience. We believe that strategic partnerships with specialised service providers are integral to our approach of building a comprehensive business ecosystem—one that enables companies to grow, access international opportunities, and operate with greater flexibility."

Partnership with 3S Money reinforces SHAMS’ broader strategy of developing an integrated business ecosystem. It allows entrepreneurs and companies to benefit not only from licensing and infrastructure services but also from specialized offerings and partnerships that address their operational needs throughout every stage of their business growth.

Ivan Kaldelis, Global Executive Vice President at 3S Money, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with SHAMS and support its growing community of entrepreneurs and companies. Businesses operating internationally require flexible financial solutions capable of keeping pace with the nature of their cross-border activities.

"Through this partnership, we aim to provide eligible 'SHAMS' members with access to multi-currency accounts and international payment solutions, helping them streamline the management of their global financial operations and support their growth and international expansion plans."

The partnership brings together the growing business community at 'SHAMS' and '3S Money’s' expertise in cross-border payments, enabling eligible companies to manage their international financial activities through solutions designed to support businesses operating across multiple markets.

This agreement aligns with 'SHAMS’' ongoing efforts to forge strategic partnerships with leading service providers and institutions, empowering its community—comprising entrepreneurs, SMEs, and businesses in the creative sectors—to access specialised solutions that support business development, enhance operational efficiency, and facilitate expansion into international markets.