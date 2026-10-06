SAIF Zone highlights beauty sector opportunities at Beautyworld

SHARJAH, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) is participating in Beautyworld Middle East 2026, taking place from 6th to 8th October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Recognised as the largest trade fair for beauty, fragrance, and personal care products in the region, Beautyworld ME brings together more than 1,900 exhibitors and over 70,000 industry experts from across the globe. It provides an ideal networking platform for leading international companies and brands specialising in fragrances, cosmetics, personal care, haircare, packaging, and other related industries.

Through its participation, SAIF Zone is showcasing the investment advantages available to companies operating in the fragrance and cosmetics sectors, supported by advanced infrastructure, integrated logistics solutions, and comprehensive supply chain services. It is also highlighting the business opportunities available across packaging, raw material sourcing, and distribution.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, said SAIF Zone’s participation in Beautyworld Middle East 2026 reflects its commitment to strengthening its engagement with leading global companies and brands, while highlighting the opportunities it offers to businesses seeking to establish operations or expand their presence in regional markets.

He noted that SAIF Zone’s advanced infrastructure, integrated services, and flexible logistics solutions strengthen its capacity to attract high-value investments and support businesses throughout their operational value chains, from raw material sourcing and manufacturing to packaging and distribution, and ultimately to market access.

“SAIF Zone continues to develop its investment ecosystem to keep pace with global developments in the beauty sector and enhance companies’ readiness to capitalise on emerging opportunities across regional and international markets,” Al Mazrouei added.

He explained that the presence of a diverse range of specialised packaging facilities within the free zone reflects the diversity of the integrated ecosystem supporting the beauty sector. This is complemented by SAIF Zone’s role as a regional hub for raw material sourcing, together with its extensive distribution network, which provides businesses with greater operational flexibility and enables them to expand efficiently into new markets.

Al Mazrouei emphasised that the free zone’s integrated ecosystem is designed to create a business environment that supports sustainable growth and strengthens corporate competitiveness, further consolidating SAIF Zone’s position as an attractive destination for investments in fragrances and cosmetics.

The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone stands out as a leading investment destination in Sharjah, offering competitive opportunities, integrated services, and advanced infrastructure tailored to support businesses across diverse commercial, industrial, and service sectors.

Its investor-focused offering also includes customs facilitation, streamlined licensing procedures, cargo services, and immediate customs clearance, complemented by a range of value-added services that create an integrated business environment and facilitate efficient operations for investors across diverse industries.