Ajman Government Showcases a New Generation of Agentic AI-Powered Services at Ai Everything Abu Dhabi 2026

AJMAN, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Government is showcasing a new generation of government services powered by Agentic AI during its participation in Ai Everything Abu Dhabi 2026, being held at ADNEC Abu Dhabi on 6th and 7th October.

The participation reflects the emirate’s direction towards a proactive government that delivers services seamlessly and efficiently, with people at the heart of its priorities.

Ajman Government is participating through a unified pavilion, H2-A40, organised by Ajman Digital Department, with the participation of the Ajman Department of Economic Development, Ajman Department of Finance, Ajman Municipality & Planning Department and Ajman Free Zones Authority.

The participation reflects integrated government efforts and supports the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 to build an integrated, future-ready digital government.

Ajman Digital Department is presenting its “No-Interface Government Services” ecosystem, powered by Agentic AI. The ecosystem builds on Ajman Government’s achievement in launching the UAE’s first government transaction for renewing a business licence using this technology, as part of the proactive no-interface government services model.

The ecosystem represents a new generation of government services in which customers simply express their needs, while intelligent assistants complete procedures on their behalf without requiring them to move between platforms or fill in forms. It includes services offered by several entities participating in the pavilion.

Dr Ahood Ali Al Shuhail, Director General of Ajman Digital Department, said, “Ajman Government’s participation in this event embodies a unified government vision that places artificial intelligence at the service of people. Today, alongside our government partners, we present a model of services that complete the transaction without requiring customers to search for procedures or move between channels.

“No-interface services are not merely a technological upgrade; they represent a transformation in the way government operates—from waiting for requests to anticipating them. This consolidates Ajman’s leadership in digital transformation and supports the achievement of Ajman Vision 2030.”

For his part, Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, affirmed that the Department is showcasing its Agentic AI-powered Commercial Contract Renewal Service. The service represents an advanced model for employing artificial intelligence in government service development by enabling the intelligent assistant to complete renewal procedures in an integrated and proactive manner.

He explained that the service contributes to simplifying the customer journey, reducing steps and procedures, accelerating service completion and enhancing the efficiency of government operations.

He added that the service reflects the Department’s direction towards sustainable development and the use of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to provide more accessible and flexible digital solutions. It supports the transition towards a proactive government model capable of responding efficiently to customer needs and enhances the Department’s readiness for future requirements.

The service is integrated with the Business Licence Renewal Service of the Ajman Department of Economic Development through a unified government journey, in which systems and intelligent assistants coordinate procedures between entities in the background, without requiring customers to navigate between them or search for the necessary steps.

The Ajman Department of Economic Development is showcasing its Business Licence Renewal Service as part of the Agentic AI-powered no-interface services, enabling business owners to renew their licences with minimal time and effort and contributing to a more competitive business environment in the emirate.

Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Economic Development, affirmed that the Department’s participation in Ai Everything Abu Dhabi 2026 stems from its commitment to employing artificial intelligence to facilitate the customer journey and provide smarter, more proactive services.

He said: “During our participation, we are showcasing our smart solutions, foremost among them Agentic AI for simplifying business licence services, alongside our artificial intelligence-powered services through the Ajman One application. These solutions contribute to simplifying procedures, accelerating service delivery and enhancing the ease of doing business in the Emirate of Ajman.”

Alongside customer-facing service development, the Ajman Department of Finance is showcasing the Smart Financial Advisor, an artificial intelligence-based solution that facilitates access to financial information, legislation and documents. It enables employees and specialists in government entities to obtain reliable and rapid responses to their financial enquiries.

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Finance, said, “Our participation in Ai Everything Abu Dhabi reaffirms our commitment to keeping pace with the rapid transformations taking place globally in artificial intelligence and translating the potential of these technologies into practical solutions that enhance and support the development of the government financial ecosystem.”

He added, “We view artificial intelligence as a strategic enabler for reimagining ways of working, supporting faster and more accurate decision-making, and strengthening government entities’ ability to deliver more agile, proactive and responsive services in line with future developments and needs.”

He further stated, “This participation represents an important opportunity to showcase our experience in employing artificial intelligence technologies within practical solutions that provide direct value to government financial operations. Foremost among these is the Smart Financial Advisor, which reflects our direction towards using advanced technologies to facilitate access to financial information, legislation and documents, and to enable government employees and specialists to obtain reliable and rapid answers to their financial enquiries. This contributes to enhancing work efficiency and supporting more effective financial decision-making.”

Extending the same approach to providing more proactive and accessible services for the business sector, Ajman Free Zones Authority is launching the “OneClick Smart Assistant for Business Setup and Instant Licence Issuance” during the exhibition.

The Agentic AI-powered solution accompanies investors throughout the entire business establishment and licensing journey through a single smart conversation. It begins by understanding the business idea and proposing suitable activities and packages, then proceeds through data collection, identity verification and compliance, document processing, electronic signature, payment, application submission and follow-up, through to licence issuance.

Obaid Al Matrooshi, Acting Director General of Ajman Free Zones Authority, said, “Ai Everything Abu Dhabi highlights the role of artificial intelligence in driving economic growth. At Ajman Free Zones Authority, we aspire to empower businesses to transform their potential into innovations and investments that enhance their global competitiveness.”

Ajman Government’s pavilion will welcome visitors throughout the two-day exhibition, offering interactive experiences through which they can explore the showcased services firsthand. While spanning diverse sectors, these solutions reflect a unified government direction towards more proactive, integrated and accessible services that employ advanced technologies to simplify the customer experience and place people at the centre of their design.