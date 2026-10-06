UAE Cyber Security Council, SCC Middle East partner to create CoE

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cyber Security Council and SCC Middle East today announced plans to develop a new Centre of Excellence for Cyber Resilience and Trusted Technology in the UAE, to serve the region and the globe, announced during AI Everything Abu Dhabi.

The Centre will provide an environment where government, enterprises, technology partners and specialists can explore emerging technologies, test real use cases, and understand how new solutions can be adopted securely and at scale.

The initiative follows a three-phase approach:

Phase 1 – Building national capability: Executive learning, practical labs and specialist development across AI, cloud, data, cybersecurity and critical national infrastructure, helping organisations move from experimentation toward secure, practical adoption.

Phase 2 – Incubate innovation made in the UAE: A startup incubator programme to develop and scale UAE cyber innovation, testing and validating locally developed technologies against real-world requirements.

Phase 3 – Creating pathways to international markets: Helping selected UAE-developed technologies connect with international customers, ecosystems and commercial opportunities.

Under the innovation centre, both parties will lead integration and delivery, bringing together the expertise and resources required according to each programme's needs.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said, "The UAE has set ambitious goals around artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and the development of a secure and resilient digital economy. The Centre of Excellence will create an environment for government, industry and technology partners to turn that ambition into practical capability."

Daniel Valle, CEO, SCC Middle East, said, “There is no shortage of technology available today. The harder question is how you bring the right technologies together, prove they work for the environment you are putting them into and then turn that into a real outcome. That is what we want this Centre to be about. Not a showroom, but somewhere we can bring customers, partners and specialists together around real problems, test ideas and build solutions that can actually be deployed. Our role at SCC is to connect those pieces. We start with what the customer is trying to achieve, bring together the right people, technology and expertise, and remain accountable for making it work.”