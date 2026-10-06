SAM holds breast cancer awareness event at Souq Al Jubail Oct 9

SHARJAH, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, continues its efforts to support health and community initiatives by organising a breast cancer awareness event in collaboration with Pink Caravan.

The event will take place on 9 October at Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah, from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also known as Pink October.

The event will provide members of the community with an opportunity to benefit from free breast cancer screening services, including clinical examinations and mammograms, conducted by a specialised medical team from Pink Caravan. It will also feature a range of awareness activities and educational sessions highlighting the importance of prevention and regular screening.

Salim Al Midfa, Chief Officer - Corporate Communications and Customer Experience at Sharjah Asset Management, said, “Supporting the health of our community is an important aspect of our commitment to social responsibility. We believe that awareness and early detection are two fundamental pillars of preventive healthcare. Through our collaboration with Pink Caravan, we are committed to making these awareness and medical services easily accessible to members of the community, encouraging regular screenings and fostering a stronger culture of health awareness and prevention. We hope this event will help extend the message of Pink October to as many members of the community as possible.”

The initiative aims to enhance health awareness among members of the community and encourage women, particularly those over the age of 25, to take proactive steps to safeguard their health and benefit from the early detection services available during the event.