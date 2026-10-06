Mohammed Al Sharqi reviews development projects of Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

FUJAIRAH, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met Ali Qasim, Director-General of the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, at his office at the Emiri Court.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad stressed the importance of sound planning and optimal utilisation of natural resources while taking environmental considerations into account and ensuring their sustainability.

He also underscored the need to integrate efforts and coordinate with relevant authorities and the private sector in support of Fujairah’s development journey.

He highlighted the support and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for development projects in the emirate’s natural resources and mining industries, and their pivotal role in supporting sustainable and comprehensive development in Fujairah and the UAE.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the corporation’s key efforts and development projects in the natural resources and mining sectors, as well as its plans to enhance its service delivery system and develop national capabilities.

He was also briefed on the corporation’s efforts to develop its services in line with international best practices and its participation in the pilot phase of the sixth cycle of the Global Star Rating System for Services. The corporation received a four-star rating in the final report of the pilot phase, becoming the first local entity in Fujairah to implement the system. This contributed to assessing the readiness of its services and identifying opportunities for improvement and development.

The meeting also reviewed key development projects related to the natural resources sector in Fujairah in recent years.

He commended the corporation’s efforts to advance the natural resources and mining sectors, stressing the importance of developing, qualifying and empowering national talent, and equipping them with practical and academic expertise in fields that serve the natural resources sector, particularly mining, geology and artificial intelligence. This, he said, would enhance their readiness to keep pace with the sector’s future requirements and developments.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah.