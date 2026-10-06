'Impact Begins with a Value' spotlights gratitude in second video

SHARJAH, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 'Impact Begins with a Value' campaign, which was started by the Media Office of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, is still pursuing its aim of presenting human and social values to children in a simple and relatable way; the second video in this initiative deals with the value of gratitude and the positive effect it has on a child's behavior and everyday life.

The first video's impact also reached education, covering more than 2,073 children in 36 nurseries affiliated with the Sharjah Education Academy, and involving over 6,700 people across 14 children's centres in Sharjah. Furthermore, the programme on the 'Value of Honesty' was broadcast continuously on the channels of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and on the 'Majid' channel (which is part of the Abu Dhabi Media Network), with new videos planned for the next phase.

The initiative is being given educational support by the Sharjah Education Academy, involving its associated Sharjah nurseries and "Sharjah Children" (who are part of the Rubu’ Qarn), as well as receiving media support from the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and the "Majid" channel (which is part of the Abu Dhabi Media Network). This cooperation shows how educational and media responsibilities combine to present the initiative's content to children, teach them values, and increase its outreach to the general public.

The initiative is designed to teach children values by means of a simple and engaging method which converts abstract ideas into everyday behaviour through the use of storytelling, songs, and animation, without giving direct instruction.