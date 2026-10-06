UAE Pavilion opens tomorrow at Marrakech Airshow 2026

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates National Pavilion is set to kick off its participation tomorrow in Marrakech Airshow 2026, Morocco's flagship aerospace event, taking place at the Royal Moroccan Air Force Base in Marrakech from October 7 to 10, under the patronage of King Mohammed VI.

The exhibition will spotlight the latest advancements across civil, military and space aviation, featuring a static aircraft exhibition, high-level B2B meetings, and a dedicated conference programme bringing together industry leaders, innovators and international delegations.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun), and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the Pavilion positions the UAE's national defence sector at the centre of one of the world's leading aerospace gatherings, which welcomes more than 250 high-level civil and military delegations from across the world.

The Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement is taking part in Marrakech Airshow 2026 as part of its ongoing efforts to widen international partnerships and advance industrial collaboration. As the national enabler translating the UAE's defence and security priorities into institutional, industrial and economic outcomes, Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement oversees the Pavilion's programme at Marrakech Airshow 2026 in coordination with the Ministry of Defence, helping national companies access international markets and build strategic partnerships.

The Council's mandate spans defence procurement, industrial localisation and the development of a resilient defence-industrial base. In parallel, Tawazun drives research, development and innovation across government, industry and academia, supporting the UAE's long-term ambition to build a future-ready national defence ecosystem.

The Pavilion features a group of leading Emirati defence and aerospace entities, including EDGE, Generation 5, Multi Level Group and Resource Industries, alongside Al Jundi Journal and Nation Shield, highlighting the UAE's advanced defence capabilities and reinforcing its position as a trusted global partner in aerospace innovation and industrial cooperation.

Additionally, it provides a strategic platform for national companies to present their advanced solutions and next-generation technologies to global buyers, investors and strategic partners, extending their reach into key international markets across Africa, Europe and beyond, and unlocking high-value export opportunities.

It also serves as a global hub for high-level engagement and strategic dialogue, bringing together governments, industry pioneers and strategic partners to collaborate, share expertise and build impactful partnerships, further reaffirming the UAE's commitment to advancing international cooperation and enhancing global security.

Through its active presence at a number of specialised international exhibitions this year, the Pavilion also contributes to promoting the 2027 editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), the International Defence Conference (IDC) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), and provides a forum for industry leaders to connect, adopt the latest technologies and explore new avenues for cooperation.

EDGE will present capabilities built around three operational advantages: early awareness, assured operations, and precision effect at every scale.

EDGE's air and ground surveillance systems give operators persistent awareness across borders, coastlines, and critical infrastructure. Its counter-drone and electronic protection systems deny hostile drones their control link and navigation signal while keeping friendly forces' positioning and communications intact where the electromagnetic environment is contested.

EDGE’s precision portfolio spans loitering munitions, guided-glide weapons, and precision-guided munitions, all delivering stand-off accuracy with or without satellite navigation, supported by layered air defence and munitions produced from a single industrial base.

Generation 5 Holding is among the UAE companies participating in the UAE National Pavilion at Marrakech Airshow 2026, where it is showcasing a range of products and capabilities spanning air, air defence, unmanned systems and missiles, as well as land-based platforms equipped with advanced air defence capabilities. The company is also highlighting its advanced manufacturing capabilities, which cover the development, manufacture and integration of platforms and systems, alongside the production of components and sub-assemblies used across a range of defence systems. Through its participation, Generation 5 Holding is engaging with industry leaders, government stakeholders, manufacturers and decision-makers, while exploring opportunities for strategic collaboration and further expansion across regional and international markets.

Multi Level Group will showcase the capabilities of the Advanced Mobility Hub (AMH), a member of the Group and its Abu Dhabi-based advanced air mobility arm. AMH flies two aircraft that lead their classes: EHang’s EH216-S, the world’s first pilotless passenger eVTOL to hold the full suite of type, production, airworthiness and air operator certificates, and LIFT Aircraft’s HEXA, a leading light-sport personal eVTOL. Alongside them, AMH will present unmanned aerial systems for surveillance, inspection and emergency response, vertiport infrastructure, and the precision-positioning and operations-control layer that allows these platforms to fly safely within national airspace. Together, these capabilities make advanced air mobility working infrastructure for government missions, civil protection and critical services.

Resource Industries will present a portfolio of advanced systems and solutions spanning unmanned aerial systems and armoured land vehicles, including its V15 and V42 unmanned aerial systems, the H500 heavy-lift cargo UAV, the MOREB family of armoured vehicles — spanning Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP), Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and Light Strike Reconnaissance Vehicle (LSRV) variants — and its electronic warfare (EW) systems.

Nation Shield, the official journal of the UAE Ministry of Defence, will be among the participating entities in the Pavilion. Established in 1971 and published monthly in Arabic and English, the magazine is a long-standing media partner of major international exhibitions, including IDEX, the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR), where it produces official show-daily coverage.

Al Jundi Journal, the Arabic- and English-language military and cultural magazine published by the UAE Ministry of Defence, will also take part in the Pavilion.

The publication covers defence exhibitions and conferences, military affairs, new weapons systems, and interviews with senior military and industry figures, and has previously profiled Marrakech Airshow as part of its ongoing coverage of major regional and international defence events.