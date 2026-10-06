Global Food Week strengthens competitiveness of Emirati products: ADAFSA

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Badr Hassan Al Shehhi, Director of Communication and Community Engagement at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), said the latest edition of Global Food Week features a wide range of initiatives and activities aimed at strengthening food security, advancing the sustainability of the agricultural sector and enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati products.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Shehhi said one of the highlights of the opening day was the launch of the second edition of the Global Food Security Summit, alongside the detailed unveiling of Abu Dhabi's Agricultural Transformation Strategy.

He said the strategy represents an important step towards transforming the agricultural sector and moving it from its current state towards a more advanced and sustainable future, through ambitious targets designed to strengthen the agriculture and food ecosystems.

Al Shehhi added that ADAFSA's programme also includes the Farmers' Market and the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence pavilion, which brings together around 150 farmers showcasing their products, innovations, experiences and success stories.

He said the participation of this distinguished group of farmers was a source of pride and reflected the wealth of talent, capabilities and innovation within the UAE's agricultural sector.

Al Shehhi noted that ADAFSA is also launching the Abu Dhabi Honey Forum during this edition, alongside specialised programmes dedicated to honey, supporting the development of the UAE's honey production ecosystem, enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati products and opening new opportunities for access to global markets.

He said the opening day of Global Food Week featured numerous important initiatives and activities, with further initiatives set to be launched over the coming days to deepen cooperation and partnerships with local and international stakeholders and support efforts to build a more sustainable, resilient and efficient food system.

Al Shehhi noted these initiatives form part of ongoing efforts to strengthen food and agricultural security, support local products and empower farmers and producers, contributing to the UAE's food security objectives and reinforcing its position as a global hub for innovation and international cooperation in the sector.