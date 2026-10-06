Global Food Week 2026 opens with major deals, strong attendance and high-level knowledge exchange

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The opening day of Global Food Week 2026 concluded with a diverse programme of educational sessions, ministerial panel discussions and keynote addresses that explored the future of sustainable food systems, food security and innovation across the global agri-food sector.

Organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the ADAFSA, the event will run until October 8 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together the entire food and beverage industry together.

Throughout the day, government entities, industry leaders and international organisations signed a series of agreements covering distribution agreements, manufacturing deals and strengthening supply chains, highlighting the event’s ability to facilitate meaningful collaboration and drive innovation, trade and sustainable growth across the food value chain.

The second edition of the Global Food Security Summit official opened, with senior officials and industry leaders in attendance. Day one of the Global Food Security Summit focussed on international cooperation for global food security, featuring leading discussions on transforming food security. Held under the theme “Global Collaboration for Food Security for All,” the two-day summit examines the policies, partnerships and investments required to build more resilient, inclusive and sustainable food systems capable of addressing the growing challenges facing food security worldwide.

Within Global Food Week the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition (ADDPE) continues to reinforce its position as a leading platform for the global date palm industry by bringing together producers, suppliers, buyers and industry leaders from across the value chain. Through opportunities to showcase new products, explore innovative technologies, connect with key decision-makers and access new markets, ADDPE provides a dynamic environment for business growth, knowledge exchange and collaboration, while supporting the long-term development, sustainability and international competitiveness of the date palm sector.

Within the Agritech and Farmers sector, the Agritech Forum featured several sessions that brought together experts, innovators, and policymakers to explore. AgriTech Forum sessions examined mechanisms for stimulating investment in promising agricultural technologies and strengthening links between research institutions and the needs of industry and markets. Discussions focused on facilitating the transition of scientific research outcomes into scalable projects and products, while highlighting the importance of integrating research, investment and technology to develop solutions that create economic value and address key challenges facing the agricultural sector.

With a packed programme of exhibitions, conferences, networking opportunities and business-matching activities still to come, the event is expected to generate further partnerships, investment opportunities and knowledge exchange, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for food innovation and collaboration.

Global Food Week will continue until 8 October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, investors and international organisations to explore the future of food security, sustainable agriculture and food systems.