Dubai Police arrest two suspects in AED11.8 million phone scam

DUBAI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police, represented by the Anti-Fraud Centre, have arrested two suspects involved in a series of phone scams that caused losses totalling AED11,877,532 after they impersonated employees of official and international entities.

Investigations revealed that the suspects falsely told victims they were implicated in cases abroad and threatened them with legal consequences, persuading them to transfer money and sell gold jewellery under the pretext of verifying the legitimacy of their assets.

A specialised team traced the funds and identified the suspects, who admitted carrying out the scams on instructions from a party outside the UAE in return for payment. Data and conversations found on their phones provided further evidence linked to the cases.

Dubai Police urged the public to beware of suspicious calls and messages requesting money or personal and banking information, and to report attempted fraud through the eCrime platform or by contacting 901