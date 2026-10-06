Saal.ai highlights rapid growth of UAE's AI sector

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Vikraman Poduval, CEO of Saal.ai said the UAE's technology ecosystem is expanding rapidly, reaffirming the company's commitment to developing home-grown technologies and solutions that reinforce the country's position as a leading global artificial intelligence hub.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the 'AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026', Poduval said the event provides a strategic platform for companies to connect with customers and showcase local innovation.

He said that Saal.ai, an artificial intelligence and big data product company based in Abu Dhabi, is showcasing, during the event, advanced UAE-developed technologies in big data and agentic AI, including an integrated big data platform for preparing customer data and another platform for building AI agents that deliver business value.

Poduval also stressed the importance of harnessing local talent and expertise to build a self-reliant technology ecosystem capable of meeting the UAE's growing needs in the sector.