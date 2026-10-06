Arada expands Australian construction firm Roberts Co into UAE

DUBAI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Arada has announced the expansion of Roberts Co into the UAE, bringing the tier-one Australian construction company's expertise to the region as part of its growing Arada Industries vertical.

The move sees Roberts Co establish a UAE presence with a substantial head office team already in place and marks a significant step in Arada's strategy to integrate best-in-class construction capability directly into its development process. By bringing Roberts Co in-house, Arada will be able to embed construction expertise at the design and development stage, increasing efficiencies, reducing costs and strengthening the company's competitive position.

Arada acquired Roberts Co in 2025, following its entry into the Australian market. Roberts Co is a commercially focused, tier-one contractor with extensive experience delivering complex projects across health, education, commercial, residential, hospitality, industrial, life sciences and defence sectors. Its arrival in the UAE gives Arada access to a depth of delivery capability that will be applied across the group's growing portfolio of high-rise residential and social infrastructure projects.

The first UAE project for Roberts Co will be Phase 2 of the Arada Central Business District — a next-generation commercial hub located within Aljada, Arada's AED35 billion mixed-use megaproject in Sharjah. Roberts Co is also providing preconstruction services prior to mobilising on site on a number of Arada projects both in Dubai and Sharjah.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada: “The arrival of Roberts Co in the UAE allows us to import skills and innovation from elsewhere in the world, and is therefore a significant moment for Arada and for the long-term, strategic way we think about construction. By bringing a tier-one contractor of Roberts Co's calibre directly into our development process, we are able to embed exceptional delivery expertise from the earliest stages of design, reducing costs, improving efficiencies and raising the bar on quality across our portfolio. Roberts Co will complement rather than replace the contractor relationships we have developed across our UAE projects, and our door remains firmly open to the best the market has to offer."”

George Kostas, CEO of Roberts Co, said: “Roberts Co was built on a simple belief — that we build a better way. Bringing that belief to the UAE, and to a pipeline of projects of the scale and quality that Arada has assembled here, is an extraordinary opportunity. We have established our core team, we have our first project confirmed, and we are looking forward to showing this market what Roberts Co can bring to some of the most ambitious construction programmes in the region.”

The establishment of Roberts Co in the UAE is the latest step in Arada's strategy of vertical integration across its business, through which the group has brought construction, cranes, MEP and smart technology capabilities in-house under the Arada Industries umbrella. The approach gives Arada greater control over quality, programme and cost across its portfolio — advantages that are particularly significant in the current construction environment.

Arada currently has projects valued at AED171 billion under development across the UAE, United Kingdom and Australia, with more than 17,500 homes delivered to date.