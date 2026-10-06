Gasparrini powers to Tre Valli Varesine victory for UAE Team L’IMAD

VARESE, Italy, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Italian rider Eleonora Gasparrini of UAE Team L’IMAD claimed her first victory of the season on Tuesday, winning the Tre Valli Varesine Women’s Race in Italy.

Gasparrini outsprinted Canada’s Sarah van Dam of Team Visma | Lease a Bike at the finish, with Switzerland’s Noemi Rüegg taking third place.

The victory marked a second consecutive triumph in the race for UAE Team L’IMAD, following compatriot Elisa Longo Borghini’s win last year.

“I’m really happy. I think we played it very well as a team. Karlijn Swinkels did a great job getting into the breakaway,” Gasparrini said.

“In the finale, we kept the pace very high and I tried to hang on. When we caught the breakaway, my teammates gave me a perfect lead-out and I just had to finish it off. I’m really happy.”