EU reaffirms commitment to fighting crime at UN Congress in Abu Dhabi

BRUSSELS, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international cooperation in countering crime and terrorism following its active participation in the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, held in Abu Dhabi from 26th September to 1st October 2026, according to a statement by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

As crime becomes increasingly transnational, digital and complex, the Congress provided an important opportunity to assess shared challenges, exchange practical experience and strengthen political commitment to international cooperation.

A key outcome was the adoption of the Abu Dhabi Declaration, which sets the direction for international action on crime prevention and criminal justice over the next five years.

Having played a key role in the negotiations leading to the Abu Dhabi Declaration, the EU took an active role in the Congress, contributing to discussions on crime prevention, criminal justice and international cooperation.

The EU's engagement was also reflected in its Pledge4Justice commitment to launch significant new initiatives to counter organised crime and terrorism and strengthen capacity in the criminal justice and anti-trafficking domains.

The EU's priorities were set out in a statement delivered by Ambassador Carl Hallergård during the General Debate, reaffirming the Union's commitment to effective multilateral cooperation in responding to evolving global crime threats in full respect of human rights and the rule of law.

Throughout the Congress, the EU Delegation in Vienna contributed to workshops, side events and bilateral exchanges with international partners.

The European Union was also represented by Olivier Onidi, Deputy Director-General in DG Migration and Home Affairs of the European Commission, and Tommaso Chiamparini, European Commission Coordinator for victims' rights, whose contributions enriched side events and thematic discussions.

The Congress addressed a broad range of issues, including organised crime, migrant smuggling and environmental crime, the crime-terrorism nexus, the use of emerging technologies, equal access to justice for all, women's full participation, child-friendly justice, humane alternatives to detention, and alternatives to the death penalty that safeguard human dignity.

EU-funded programmes and projects represented during the event included JUST4ALL, PLEAD II and EU-ACT, as well as the upcoming Themis and Intercept projects, which form part of the EU's Pledge4Justice commitment.

Discussions highlighted several common priorities, including stronger practical cooperation, more effective and accountable justice institutions, and responses firmly grounded in human rights, gender equality and the rule of law. They also underscored the importance of sustained multilateral engagement and close cooperation with international partners in turning political commitments into concrete action.

In the margins of the Congress, Eurojust President Michael Schmid and UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi signed a Working Agreement to strengthen cooperation in the fight against serious cross-border crime.

The EEAS said the Congress provided an important platform to advance dialogue on current and emerging crime challenges. Through its active participation, the European Union reaffirmed its strong commitment to multilateralism and to effective, rights-based responses to organised crime, terrorism, cyber-enabled crime and other evolving threats.